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President Aoun: Weapons that protect the land must be those of the state
Lebanon News
30-08-2026 | 05:02
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President Aoun: Weapons that protect the land must be those of the state
President Joseph Aoun, marking the 48th anniversary of the disappearance of Imam Musa al-Sadr and his two companions, denounced the prospect of the South remaining a “forgotten region” or being used as a bargaining chip.
He stressed that the weapons that protect the land must be those of the state.
Aoun reaffirmed efforts to achieve the vision of the missing imam: a strong and just state. He said the South is protected by the Lebanese Army, security forces, the resilience of its people, and the strength of the state.
“The case of Imam al-Sadr’s disappearance is an open national and humanitarian cause, and we will continue to demand the full truth about his fate and that of his two companions,” Aoun said.
Lebanon News
Aoun:
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state
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