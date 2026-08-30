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Iceland votes 'No' to resuming EU entry talks: Final result
World News
30-08-2026 | 05:48
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Iceland votes 'No' to resuming EU entry talks: Final result
Iceland voted 'No' to resuming membership negotiations with the European Union, final referendum results showed Sunday, dealing a heavy blow to Brussels which had been keen to welcome a new wealthy member.
The 'No' camp emerged victorious with 52.8 percent of votes, while the 'Yes' camp garnered 47.2 percent, the official count published by public broadcaster RUV showed.
Reuters
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