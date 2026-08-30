Iceland votes 'No' to resuming EU entry talks: Final result

World News
30-08-2026 | 05:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iceland votes &#39;No&#39; to resuming EU entry talks: Final result
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iceland votes 'No' to resuming EU entry talks: Final result

Iceland voted 'No' to resuming membership negotiations with the European Union, final referendum results showed Sunday, dealing a heavy blow to Brussels which had been keen to welcome a new wealthy member.

The 'No' camp emerged victorious with 52.8 percent of votes, while the 'Yes' camp garnered 47.2 percent, the official count published by public broadcaster RUV showed.

Reuters

World News

votes

resuming

entry

talks:

Final

result

North Korea names new defense minister, KCNA says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-16

Iran FM says talks on final agreement with US 'likely' to start Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-21

Iran says can't enter final US deal talks without end to Lebanon war

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-14

'No point' in peace talks if US fails to uphold commitments: Iran chief negotiator

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-03

Iran FM says 'no tangible progress' in talks with US to end war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:43

North Korea names new defense minister, KCNA says

LBCI
World News
08:39

Nepal flood death toll rises to 675: Disaster authority

LBCI
World News
07:04

Zelensky says 'ammunition cannot be stored near homes', after depot blast kills 27

LBCI
World News
2026-08-29

At least 27 dead after Russian strike on warehouse near Kyiv

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-27

PM Salam extends Eid al-Adha greetings amid Lebanon’s ongoing hardships

LBCI
World News
2026-08-13

Poland detains Russian national accused of attempting 'execution' in Warsaw

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-20

Iran says draft nuclear plan to be ready in 'next two, three days'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-20

US strikes hit Iranian city home to nuclear plant: State media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Greece delivers second military aid shipment to Lebanese Army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

War-damaged buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs face new threat from winter

LBCI
Middle East News
12:29

Israeli settlers stage new attack on home in West Bank's Qusra, witnesses say

LBCI
World News
07:04

Zelensky says 'ammunition cannot be stored near homes', after depot blast kills 27

LBCI
World News
08:39

Nepal flood death toll rises to 675: Disaster authority

LBCI
Middle East News
05:07

Iran's Khamenei urges Gulf rulers in written message to confront 'real enemy'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

President Aoun: Weapons that protect the land must be those of the state

LBCI
World News
05:48

Iceland votes 'No' to resuming EU entry talks: Final result

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More