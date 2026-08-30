Lebanon Foreign Ministry responds to Araghchi: Relations between states require respect for sovereignty and state institutions

Lebanon News
30-08-2026 | 11:59
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Lebanon Foreign Ministry responds to Araghchi: Relations between states require respect for sovereignty and state institutions
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Lebanon Foreign Ministry responds to Araghchi: Relations between states require respect for sovereignty and state institutions

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry welcomed Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s commitment to maintaining good relations with the Lebanese government, stressing that Lebanon has consistently sought strong ties with all countries, including Iran.

The ministry said it has always approached issues with rationality, openness and a constructive spirit, adding that it expects the same approach from its counterparts.

It stressed that relations between countries should be conducted through constitutional and legitimate state institutions rather than through individual parties or factions within a country.

Just as Iran or any other host country would not accept a Lebanese ambassador bypassing its official institutions to deal independently with political parties or factions, Lebanon does not accept such practices either, the ministry said.

It added that relations between states must be built through official state institutions.

Lebanon News

Foreign

Ministry

responds

Araghchi:

Relations

between

states

require

respect

sovereignty

state

institutions

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