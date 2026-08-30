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Lebanon expands free public beaches with 13 new permits
Lebanon News
30-08-2026 | 07:22
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Lebanon expands free public beaches with 13 new permits
Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny confirmed that the number of licensed free public beaches along Lebanon’s coastline has reached 20 this year, after the ministry granted 13 new permits to organize beaches that had previously been unregulated.
These were added to permits issued last year and in previous years.
Rasamny said the permits are subject to strict regulations setting requirements for organization, safety and basic services.
He added that the ministry is monitoring compliance, stressing that permits will not be renewed for parties that fail to meet the required standards.
“We want to make more of the coastline freely accessible to the public, but under clear rules that protect beachgoers and ensure proper management,” he said.
The new permits cover Ghazir, Nahr Ibrahim, Monsef, Jounieh, Kfarabida, Dbayeh–Zouk el-Kharab, Thoum, Hamat, Okaibeh, Sidon, Ghazieh, Sarafand and Baysariyeh.
Previously issued permits cover Barbara, Qlayaat, Tabarja and Kfaryassine, the Fishermen’s Cooperative Association in Amchit, the Big Blue Campaign Association–Ramlet al-Baida, Byblos and Sarafand.
Rasamny stressed that “expanding public beaches reinforces a fundamental principle: the sea must remain accessible to everyone, while access should go hand in hand with proper organization and safety.”
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