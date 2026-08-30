Same driver, different roads: Why driving habits change in Lebanon

Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Lebanese drivers often appear far more disciplined when driving abroad than they do at home.



The same driver who stops at red lights, respects speed limits, gives way to pedestrians and follows parking restrictions overseas may behave very differently after returning to Lebanon.



The contrast raises a broader question: Why are traffic laws respected abroad but often disregarded at home?



One key factor is accountability. In other countries, drivers know that violations can be caught on camera, fines are likely to be enforced and offenses could affect their driving records.



In Lebanon, enforcement is often perceived as less consistent, while personal connections can sometimes be used to avoid penalties.



But the consequences extend far beyond traffic violations. Poor road discipline and weak enforcement come at a high cost, contributing to hundreds of casualties, financial losses and mounting frustration on Lebanon’s roads.