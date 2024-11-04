Environment Minister confirms arrival of 10,000 tons of relief aid

Lebanon News
2024-11-04 | 08:14
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Environment Minister confirms arrival of 10,000 tons of relief aid
0min
Environment Minister confirms arrival of 10,000 tons of relief aid

Caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin announced that Lebanon has received approximately 10,000 tons of humanitarian and food aid until now. 

He explained that these supplies are distributed through international organizations and local associations. 

"The ministerial committee, responsible for overseeing aid, receives contributions from friendly Arab countries, ensuring distribution through regional governors across Lebanon," he said.

