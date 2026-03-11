Pope Leo laments death of civilians, children in Iran war

Pope Leo on Wednesday lamented the death of numerous civilians in the ongoing Iran war and also expressed closeness to people in ⁠Lebanon, saying the country, targeted by Israeli strikes, was going through a "great trial."



Leo, the first U.S. pope, called on pilgrims in his weekly audience ⁠in St. Peter's Square to pray for peace.



"Let us continue to pray for ⁠peace in Iran, and throughout the Middle East, especially ⁠for the many civilian victims, including many ⁠innocent children," said the pontiff.







Reuters