Lebanon says to 3,117 killed and 13,888 others wounded since start of war

Lebanon News
2024-11-08

Lebanon says to 3,117 killed and 13,888 others wounded since start of war

Lebanon says to 3,117 killed and 13,888 others wounded since start of war

The daily report of the Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry announced that on Thursday, November 7, 2024, Israeli airstrikes killed 15 people and injured 69 others. 

This update brings the death toll to 3,117 killed and 13,888 others wounded since the start of the war.



