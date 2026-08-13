Dispute between Lebanon’s prime minister and defense minister under discussion, sources say

Lebanon News
13-08-2026 | 08:21
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Dispute between Lebanon’s prime minister and defense minister under discussion, sources say
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Dispute between Lebanon’s prime minister and defense minister under discussion, sources say

Lebanon’s interior minister said Thursday, ahead of a Cabinet session, that the relationship between Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Defense Minister Michel Menassa remains direct, stressing that government solidarity is intact amid reports of tensions between the two officials.

LBCI sources following the matter said the dispute between Salam and Menassa was discussed during a meeting in Baabda between President Joseph Aoun and the prime minister.

The sources added that the issue is currently being addressed, with hopes of reaching a resolution during the government recess and announcing it publicly.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Cabinet

Nawaf Salam

Michel Menassa

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Dispute between Lebanon’s prime minister and defense minister under discussion, sources say

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