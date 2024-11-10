News
Israeli airstrikes kill 15 in Deir Qanoun Ras El-Ain, Tyre District
Lebanon News
2024-11-10 | 01:47
Israeli airstrikes kill 15 in Deir Qanoun Ras El-Ain, Tyre District
The death toll in the town of Deir Qanoun Ras El-Ain in the Tyre District, South Lebanon, has risen to 15 after seven more bodies were pulled from the rubble.
The town was hit by multiple Israeli airstrikes overnight, targeting several homes in the town square.
