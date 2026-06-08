Iran media says Israel struck petrochemical company

Iranian media on Monday said Israel had struck a petrochemical company at Mahshahr in southwestern Iran, as the warring countries traded fire hours after U.S. President Donald Trump called for restraint.



"The Zionist enemy has carried out an air attack on the Karoon Petrochemical Company in Mahshahr," local media posted on Telegram.



It quoted a local law enforcement official as saying that Israeli projectiles struck the facility.



AFP



