Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Israeli brigade commander claims many tasks in southern Lebanon remain unfinished
Lebanon News
2024-11-12 | 16:53
Israeli brigade commander claims many tasks in southern Lebanon remain unfinished
The commander of the 188th Brigade on the Israeli Northern Front claimed Tuesday, "We have many tasks in southern Lebanon that remain unfinished."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Brigade
South Lebanon
Israeli airstrike kills one and injures four in Hermel: Health Ministry
Hezbollah says intercepted Israeli drone over Nabatieh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
18:19
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
18:05
President-elect Trump taps former US intelligence chief to run CIA
17:41
Israel's military issues new evacuation warning for residents of Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
17:26
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs as casualties in Lebanon climb (video)
Lebanon News
18:19
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
17:41
Israel's military issues new evacuation warning for residents of Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
17:26
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs as casualties in Lebanon climb (video)
16:46
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:20
Updated toll: Israeli airstrike on Lebanon's Joun kills 12, injures eight, health ministry reports
17:18
US President-elect Trump chooses real estate tycoon Steven Witkoff as Mideast envoy
00:20
Arab and Muslim leaders say Israel must withdraw from occupied territories before 'comprehensive' peace
17:41
Israel's military issues new evacuation warning for residents of Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:40
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
05:40
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Lebanon News
07:16
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation notice to South Lebanon residents
03:06
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
13:27
US envoy Amos Hochstein 'hopeful' for ceasefire agreement in Lebanon soon: Axios
03:44
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
16:46
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
18:19
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
17:26
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs as casualties in Lebanon climb (video)
09:40
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
