Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border

News Bulletin Reports
19-10-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon&#39;s border
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Amid the roar of aircraft, armored vehicles, and the deployment of troops, the Israeli army has begun extensive military drills in the north simulating a potential escalation with Lebanon.

The exercises come alongside cautious optimism over possible diplomatic progress between the two countries, fueled by reports of talks to demarcate the land border. 

Such negotiations could pave the way for a broader resolution to end hostilities, part of what Israeli sources describe as U.S. President Donald Trump's "regional vision," which would ultimately include agreements with both Lebanon and Syria.

However, skepticism remains. 

Some Israeli officials dismissed the reported talks as mere statements from Lebanese leaders, urging adherence instead to the Northern Command's directives focused on countering Hezbollah. The group has reportedly moved closer to the border and contact-line villages in recent weeks.

Despite calls from some officers, the Northern Command has not yet authorized troops to open fire on anyone approaching the border from the Lebanese side. 

Still, the army has intensified its exercises, its largest since October 7, to prepare for any scenario. It has also reinforced forces along agricultural areas bordering Lebanon, which locals frequently access during the olive harvest season.

In a message to unit commanders, Galilee Division Commander Yuval Gaz said suspicious movements had been observed near the frontier, warning that anyone involved could become a target. Gaz added that operations would extend several kilometers beyond the border and include five sites inside Lebanese territory, with possible incursions coordinated with the Israeli Air Force if necessary.

The threats coincide with intensified Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon and statements by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said Hezbollah's current situation is the result of "decisive actions" his government was not afraid to take.

Meanwhile, tensions have also spread to the Lebanese-Syrian frontier. 

An Israeli military report claimed that arms smuggling operations across the border continue to increase. Israel announced it had foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons from Syria into South Lebanon through Mount Hermon and subsequently reinforced its military presence in the area.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Talk

Border

Negotiations

Israeli

Army

Drills

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Gaza ceasefire on the brink: Trump plan faces rising tensions
Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-03

Lebanese ministers inspect northern border crossings amid Syrian refugee departures

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-21

Israeli army says it will prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding border infrastructure despite ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

US envoy, top admiral assess southern Lebanon border by army helicopter

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-15

Lebanese Army receives two kidnapped men from Syrian-Lebanese border

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Americans push back: "No Kings" protests challenge Trump's leadership style

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Gaza ceasefire on the brink: Trump plan faces rising tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-18

Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Israeli forces install concrete barriers near South Lebanon's Aitaroun

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22

Tragedy in Bint Jbeil: A family's final drive ends in bloodshed after Israeli drone strike

LBCI
World News
09:24

Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Israeli forces install concrete barriers near South Lebanon's Aitaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

President Aoun to Pope Leo: Lebanese people eagerly await your visit to Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanese Industry Minister: Tannourine Water was 'unfairly punished'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:52

UNIFIL, Lebanese Army conduct joint training to boost operational readiness

LBCI
World News
09:24

Diamond and emerald crown found broken after Louvre robbery: Source close to case

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More