Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
News Bulletin Reports
19-10-2025 | 12:48
Talk of border negotiations: Israeli army launches major northern drills along Lebanon's border
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Amid the roar of aircraft, armored vehicles, and the deployment of troops, the Israeli army has begun extensive military drills in the north simulating a potential escalation with Lebanon.
The exercises come alongside cautious optimism over possible diplomatic progress between the two countries, fueled by reports of talks to demarcate the land border.
Such negotiations could pave the way for a broader resolution to end hostilities, part of what Israeli sources describe as U.S. President Donald Trump's "regional vision," which would ultimately include agreements with both Lebanon and Syria.
However, skepticism remains.
Some Israeli officials dismissed the reported talks as mere statements from Lebanese leaders, urging adherence instead to the Northern Command's directives focused on countering Hezbollah. The group has reportedly moved closer to the border and contact-line villages in recent weeks.
Despite calls from some officers, the Northern Command has not yet authorized troops to open fire on anyone approaching the border from the Lebanese side.
Still, the army has intensified its exercises, its largest since October 7, to prepare for any scenario. It has also reinforced forces along agricultural areas bordering Lebanon, which locals frequently access during the olive harvest season.
In a message to unit commanders, Galilee Division Commander Yuval Gaz said suspicious movements had been observed near the frontier, warning that anyone involved could become a target. Gaz added that operations would extend several kilometers beyond the border and include five sites inside Lebanese territory, with possible incursions coordinated with the Israeli Air Force if necessary.
The threats coincide with intensified Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon and statements by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said Hezbollah's current situation is the result of "decisive actions" his government was not afraid to take.
Meanwhile, tensions have also spread to the Lebanese-Syrian frontier.
An Israeli military report claimed that arms smuggling operations across the border continue to increase. Israel announced it had foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons from Syria into South Lebanon through Mount Hermon and subsequently reinforced its military presence in the area.
