News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Miss Lebanon
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
News Bulletin Reports
05-10-2025 | 12:49
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker, once one of the Arab world’s most celebrated vocalists, has surrendered to the Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding inside the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp.
Security sources told LBCI that Chaker’s decision to turn himself in on Saturday night followed months of negotiations led by the army’s Intelligence Directorate through intermediaries. The only condition set by Chaker’s representatives was that the investigation be conducted in accordance with legal procedures.
Chaker, who had been living in the Islamist-controlled al-Manshiyah neighborhood of Ain al-Hilweh, reportedly sought assurances of a fair trial before leaving the camp. Sources said he began to feel safer exiting the camp, particularly after resuming his music career—a move that, according to Palestinian sources, had exposed him to financial blackmail, though not direct threats.
According to the same sources, Chaker had promised to retire from singing after fulfilling his contractual obligations for a new album—a step that may have served as a prelude to his surrender.
Following his handover, speculation swirled about potential political settlements and alleged Arab pressure to resolve his case.
In response, the sister of slain army officer Lt. George Bou Saab—who was killed in the 2013 Abra clashes between the army and Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir’s group — issued an open letter to Lebanon’s top officials, warning that the state would lose its legitimacy if it showed leniency toward the killers of its soldiers.
However, legal, security, and ministerial sources told LBCI that no Arab state had intervened in Chaker’s case. They also confirmed that Syria’s interest in detainees pertains solely to Syrian nationals, ruling out any direct Syrian request involving Shaker.
Lebanon’s Military Court had previously acquitted Chaker of killing army soldiers but convicted him on multiple other charges. Under a verdict issued by Brig. Gen. Mounir Shehadeh, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison for aiding terrorist acts and funding Ahmad al-Assir’s group, plus an additional seven years for further financing offenses. He also received five years for defaming a “sister state” in televised remarks, and 15 years for belonging to an armed gang and targeting the military institution.
Although cleared of forming a “criminal gang,” Chaker continued to face charges of defamation and threats related to a viral video in which he later claimed his comments were aimed at Hezbollah, not the army.
Chaker is currently being interrogated at the Defense Ministry under the supervision of the Military Prosecutor’s Office. With his surrender, all previous in absentia sentences against him are automatically nullified, and his case will be retried.
Whether the court will reduce his punishment, and whether Chaker plans to eventually leave Lebanon to restart his musical career abroad, remains to be seen.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Justice
Redemption
Lebanese
Singer
Fadel Shaker
Lebanese
Army
Next
Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?
Miss World 2025 explores Lebanon’s beauty and heritage
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
LBCI sources: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker turns himself in to Lebanese authorities
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
LBCI sources: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker turns himself in to Lebanese authorities
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-16
UNIFIL donates over 100 vehicles and equipment to Lebanese Army in support boost
Lebanon News
2025-09-16
UNIFIL donates over 100 vehicles and equipment to Lebanese Army in support boost
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Lebanese Army post in Baalbek’s Sharawneh attacked with RPG and gunfire
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Lebanese Army post in Baalbek’s Sharawneh attacked with RPG and gunfire
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Deadly clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and wanted gunmen in Baalbek
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Deadly clashes erupt between Lebanese Army and wanted gunmen in Baalbek
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-04
Miss World 2025 explores Lebanon’s beauty and heritage
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-04
Miss World 2025 explores Lebanon’s beauty and heritage
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-04
Lebanon asserts rule of law as Hezbollah ignores permit restrictions — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-04
Lebanon asserts rule of law as Hezbollah ignores permit restrictions — the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
Lebanon News
2025-09-27
US envoy to Al Jazeera: Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has conditions not yet fulfilled
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Israel deports 29 more Gaza aid flotilla activists
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Israel deports 29 more Gaza aid flotilla activists
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 5 announced
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 5 announced
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:38
Hezbollah backs Hamas' stance on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan
Lebanon News
08:38
Hezbollah backs Hamas' stance on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanese Cabinet session focused on controversial files: What items are on the agenda?
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza on edge: Escalation and negotiations continue in parallel
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25
Hundreds of thousands protest in Amsterdam against Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25
Hundreds of thousands protest in Amsterdam against Gaza war
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:26
Israeli bombing must stop for Gaza hostage release: Rubio
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:26
Israeli bombing must stop for Gaza hostage release: Rubio
7
Middle East News
07:39
Iranian parliament approves currency redenomination
Middle East News
07:39
Iranian parliament approves currency redenomination
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:49
Eight arrested, 20 police hurt in clashes at Spanish Palestine march
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:49
Eight arrested, 20 police hurt in clashes at Spanish Palestine march
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More