Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker, once one of the Arab world’s most celebrated vocalists, has surrendered to the Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding inside the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp.



Security sources told LBCI that Chaker’s decision to turn himself in on Saturday night followed months of negotiations led by the army’s Intelligence Directorate through intermediaries. The only condition set by Chaker’s representatives was that the investigation be conducted in accordance with legal procedures.



Chaker, who had been living in the Islamist-controlled al-Manshiyah neighborhood of Ain al-Hilweh, reportedly sought assurances of a fair trial before leaving the camp. Sources said he began to feel safer exiting the camp, particularly after resuming his music career—a move that, according to Palestinian sources, had exposed him to financial blackmail, though not direct threats.



According to the same sources, Chaker had promised to retire from singing after fulfilling his contractual obligations for a new album—a step that may have served as a prelude to his surrender.



Following his handover, speculation swirled about potential political settlements and alleged Arab pressure to resolve his case.



In response, the sister of slain army officer Lt. George Bou Saab—who was killed in the 2013 Abra clashes between the army and Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir’s group — issued an open letter to Lebanon’s top officials, warning that the state would lose its legitimacy if it showed leniency toward the killers of its soldiers.



However, legal, security, and ministerial sources told LBCI that no Arab state had intervened in Chaker’s case. They also confirmed that Syria’s interest in detainees pertains solely to Syrian nationals, ruling out any direct Syrian request involving Shaker.



Lebanon’s Military Court had previously acquitted Chaker of killing army soldiers but convicted him on multiple other charges. Under a verdict issued by Brig. Gen. Mounir Shehadeh, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison for aiding terrorist acts and funding Ahmad al-Assir’s group, plus an additional seven years for further financing offenses. He also received five years for defaming a “sister state” in televised remarks, and 15 years for belonging to an armed gang and targeting the military institution.



Although cleared of forming a “criminal gang,” Chaker continued to face charges of defamation and threats related to a viral video in which he later claimed his comments were aimed at Hezbollah, not the army.



Chaker is currently being interrogated at the Defense Ministry under the supervision of the Military Prosecutor’s Office. With his surrender, all previous in absentia sentences against him are automatically nullified, and his case will be retried.



Whether the court will reduce his punishment, and whether Chaker plans to eventually leave Lebanon to restart his musical career abroad, remains to be seen.