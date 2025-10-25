News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria signs agreement to land first international submarine cable
Middle East News
25-10-2025 | 07:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria signs agreement to land first international submarine cable
Syria's telecommunications ministry signed an agreement for the landing of the first international submarine cable to the country with Barcelona-based Medusa Submarine Cable System, state-run Ikhbariya TV reported on Saturday.
The submarine cable system aims to connect 12 countries across North Africa and southern Europe, according to Medusa's website. It will also serve as a corridor connecting the Mediterranean to the Atlantic Ocean and to the Red Sea.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Agreement
Submarine
Cable
White House: Trump to meet Qatari emir and PM during stopover en route to Malaysia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
President Aoun welcomes Hamas-Israel agreement as first step toward lasting ceasefire and comprehensive peace
0
Middle East News
2025-10-03
Syria to establish first post-Assad parliament amid political inclusivity concerns
Middle East News
2025-10-03
Syria to establish first post-Assad parliament amid political inclusivity concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-20
US pressure and regional tensions: Israel and Syria near landmark security agreement
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-20
US pressure and regional tensions: Israel and Syria near landmark security agreement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-17
Hamas says committed to ceasefire agreement, to return all bodies
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-17
Hamas says committed to ceasefire agreement, to return all bodies
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:12
White House: Trump to meet Qatari emir and PM during stopover en route to Malaysia
Middle East News
07:12
White House: Trump to meet Qatari emir and PM during stopover en route to Malaysia
0
Middle East News
13:58
Seven Yemeni UN workers detained in Sanaa: Houthi security source
Middle East News
13:58
Seven Yemeni UN workers detained in Sanaa: Houthi security source
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US optimism, Israeli skepticism: Rubio's Gaza message faces lingering Israeli disagreements
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
US optimism, Israeli skepticism: Rubio's Gaza message faces lingering Israeli disagreements
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:31
Palestinian factions agree to hand Gaza to technocrat committee
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:31
Palestinian factions agree to hand Gaza to technocrat committee
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-11
Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-11
Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches diaspora voter registration platform
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches diaspora voter registration platform
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26
Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26
Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
Israeli army begins strikes on sites in southern Lebanon, Channel 12 reports
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
Israeli army begins strikes on sites in southern Lebanon, Channel 12 reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
3
Lebanon News
13:37
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one
Lebanon News
13:37
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one
4
Lebanon News
04:47
Fake news: No security deployment around Mar Mikhael Church; images circulating are AI-generated
Lebanon News
04:47
Fake news: No security deployment around Mar Mikhael Church; images circulating are AI-generated
5
Lebanon News
05:56
Israeli airstrike targets car in southern Lebanon’s Harouf
Lebanon News
05:56
Israeli airstrike targets car in southern Lebanon’s Harouf
6
Lebanon News
05:39
Prime Minister Salam meets Pope Leo XIV, stresses Lebanon’s unity and Palestinian rights
Lebanon News
05:39
Prime Minister Salam meets Pope Leo XIV, stresses Lebanon’s unity and Palestinian rights
7
Lebanon News
04:39
Lebanon launches reconstruction of southern hospitals damaged by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
04:39
Lebanon launches reconstruction of southern hospitals damaged by Israeli strikes
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Talks, promises, and no progress—Can Lebanon ever seal a real deal with the IMF?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Talks, promises, and no progress—Can Lebanon ever seal a real deal with the IMF?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More