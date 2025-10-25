Syria signs agreement to land first international submarine cable

Middle East News
25-10-2025 | 07:17
High views
Syria signs agreement to land first international submarine cable
0min
Syria signs agreement to land first international submarine cable

Syria's telecommunications ministry signed an agreement for the landing of the first international submarine cable to the country with Barcelona-based Medusa Submarine Cable System, state-run Ikhbariya TV reported on Saturday.

The submarine cable system aims to connect 12 countries across North Africa and southern Europe, according to Medusa's website. It will also serve as a corridor connecting the Mediterranean to the Atlantic Ocean and to the Red Sea.

Reuters

Middle East News

Syria

Agreement

Submarine

Cable

Download now the LBCI mobile app
