News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel-Hezbollah fighting cost Lebanon $8.5 billion: World Bank
Lebanon News
2024-11-14 | 15:52
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel-Hezbollah fighting cost Lebanon $8.5 billion: World Bank
The World Bank said Thursday the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah has caused $8.5 billion in damage and losses to Lebanon, with final figures expected to be significantly higher as the conflict continues.
Ignited by the Gaza war, the conflict had been rumbling on for nearly a year before Israel went on the offensive in September, pounding Lebanon with airstrikes and sending troops into the south.
Lebanon faces estimated economic losses of $5.1 billion over 12 months, driven primarily by heavy impacts on commerce, tourism, and agriculture.
Direct physical damage in Lebanon amounts to at least $3.4 billion, the Damage and Loss Assessment conducted by the World Bank revealed.
The analysis projects Lebanon's real GDP will contract by at least 5.7% in 2024 due to the conflict, compared to a 0.9% growth in a scenario without the war, a heavy toll for a country still reeling from the effects of a financial collapse five years ago.
"This compounds five years of sustained sharp economic contraction in Lebanon that has exceeded 34% of real GDP, losing the equivalent of 15 years economic growth," the World Bank noted.
Housing is the sector with the most reported damage, estimated at $2.8 billion, with over 99,000 housing units partially or fully damaged, according to the World Bank.
Agriculture, which has been particularly affected in the southern regions of Lebanon, lost over $1.1 billion over 12 months, driven by lost harvest caused by destruction of crops and livestock and displacement of farmers, the report said.
Commerce accounted for $178 million in damage, with economic losses estimated at $1.7 billion, the education sector losses are estimated at $215 million, while the environment has incurred $221 million in damage, it added.
The health sector has suffered losses estimated at $338 million, while tourism and hospitality, one of Lebanon's main economic drivers, have incurred losses of $1.1 billion, according to the World Bank report.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Israel
Hezbollah
Fighting
Cost
Lebanon
Billion
World Bank
Next
UNIFIL Chief affirms solidarity with Lebanon during meeting with Defense Minister Sleem
Former Israeli National Security Council head warns Gaza and Lebanon wars will lead to more army casualties
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:28
Nearly 100,000 homes damaged in year of Hezbollah-Israel fighting in Lebanon: World Bank
Lebanon News
09:28
Nearly 100,000 homes damaged in year of Hezbollah-Israel fighting in Lebanon: World Bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-12
12 days of fighting: Strategic hills in south Lebanon become focus of intense fighting between Israel and Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-12
12 days of fighting: Strategic hills in south Lebanon become focus of intense fighting between Israel and Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
South Lebanon's second line villages: Israeli forces advance amid fierce clashes with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
South Lebanon's second line villages: Israeli forces advance amid fierce clashes with Hezbollah
0
Middle East News
09:45
Israel closer to arrangement on Lebanon fighting: Israeli Energy Minister
Middle East News
09:45
Israel closer to arrangement on Lebanon fighting: Israeli Energy Minister
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:22
Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris
Lebanon News
15:22
Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris
0
Lebanon News
15:22
Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris
Lebanon News
15:22
Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris
0
Lebanon News
15:08
Updated toll from Israeli strikes on Al-Shaab neighborhood in Baalbek: Eight killed, including five women
Lebanon News
15:08
Updated toll from Israeli strikes on Al-Shaab neighborhood in Baalbek: Eight killed, including five women
0
Lebanon News
14:56
Israeli strike on Islamic Health Organization in Arab Salim in South Lebanon kills six, including four medics
Lebanon News
14:56
Israeli strike on Islamic Health Organization in Arab Salim in South Lebanon kills six, including four medics
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:33
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers fired upon near South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh, investigation underway
Lebanon News
12:33
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers fired upon near South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh, investigation underway
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-20
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
Lebanon News
2024-10-20
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
0
Lebanon News
09:28
Nearly 100,000 homes damaged in year of Hezbollah-Israel fighting in Lebanon: World Bank
Lebanon News
09:28
Nearly 100,000 homes damaged in year of Hezbollah-Israel fighting in Lebanon: World Bank
0
World News
2024-08-23
Chinese President Xi seeks 'common wins' in first talk with UK's Starmer
World News
2024-08-23
Chinese President Xi seeks 'common wins' in first talk with UK's Starmer
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:22
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
08:22
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:37
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Chouaifet El Aamroussieh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
01:37
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Chouaifet El Aamroussieh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
12:38
Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning
Lebanon News
12:38
Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning
3
Lebanon News
09:24
Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes following evacuation order
Lebanon News
09:24
Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes following evacuation order
4
Lebanon News
08:40
Israel's army warns Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
08:40
Israel's army warns Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately
5
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs for a third day following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs for a third day following evacuation warning
7
Lebanon News
12:15
Israel's Adraee urges Nabatieh El Tahta residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
12:15
Israel's Adraee urges Nabatieh El Tahta residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately
8
Lebanon News
02:26
Israeli army claims targeting over 140 rocket launchers and killing 200 Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:26
Israeli army claims targeting over 140 rocket launchers and killing 200 Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More