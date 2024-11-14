Israel-Hezbollah fighting cost Lebanon $8.5 billion: World Bank

Lebanon News
2024-11-14 | 15:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel-Hezbollah fighting cost Lebanon $8.5 billion: World Bank
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Israel-Hezbollah fighting cost Lebanon $8.5 billion: World Bank

The World Bank said Thursday the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah has caused $8.5 billion in damage and losses to Lebanon, with final figures expected to be significantly higher as the conflict continues.

Ignited by the Gaza war, the conflict had been rumbling on for nearly a year before Israel went on the offensive in September, pounding Lebanon with airstrikes and sending troops into the south.

Lebanon faces estimated economic losses of $5.1 billion over 12 months, driven primarily by heavy impacts on commerce, tourism, and agriculture.

Direct physical damage in Lebanon amounts to at least $3.4 billion, the Damage and Loss Assessment conducted by the World Bank revealed.

The analysis projects Lebanon's real GDP will contract by at least 5.7% in 2024 due to the conflict, compared to a 0.9% growth in a scenario without the war, a heavy toll for a country still reeling from the effects of a financial collapse five years ago.

"This compounds five years of sustained sharp economic contraction in Lebanon that has exceeded 34% of real GDP, losing the equivalent of 15 years economic growth," the World Bank noted.

Housing is the sector with the most reported damage, estimated at $2.8 billion, with over 99,000 housing units partially or fully damaged, according to the World Bank.

Agriculture, which has been particularly affected in the southern regions of Lebanon, lost over $1.1 billion over 12 months, driven by lost harvest caused by destruction of crops and livestock and displacement of farmers, the report said.

Commerce accounted for $178 million in damage, with economic losses estimated at $1.7 billion, the education sector losses are estimated at $215 million, while the environment has incurred $221 million in damage, it added.

The health sector has suffered losses estimated at $338 million, while tourism and hospitality, one of Lebanon's main economic drivers, have incurred losses of $1.1 billion, according to the World Bank report.



Reuters
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Hezbollah

Fighting

Cost

Lebanon

Billion

World Bank

LBCI Next
UNIFIL Chief affirms solidarity with Lebanon during meeting with Defense Minister Sleem
Former Israeli National Security Council head warns Gaza and Lebanon wars will lead to more army casualties
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Nearly 100,000 homes damaged in year of Hezbollah-Israel fighting in Lebanon: World Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-12

12 days of fighting: Strategic hills in south Lebanon become focus of intense fighting between Israel and Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

South Lebanon's second line villages: Israeli forces advance amid fierce clashes with Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
09:45

Israel closer to arrangement on Lebanon fighting: Israeli Energy Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

Updated toll from Israeli strikes on Al-Shaab neighborhood in Baalbek: Eight killed, including five women

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:56

Israeli strike on Islamic Health Organization in Arab Salim in South Lebanon kills six, including four medics

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:33

UNIFIL: Peacekeepers fired upon near South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh, investigation underway

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-20

Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Nearly 100,000 homes damaged in year of Hezbollah-Israel fighting in Lebanon: World Bank

LBCI
World News
2024-08-23

Chinese President Xi seeks 'common wins' in first talk with UK's Starmer

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:37

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Chouaifet El Aamroussieh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:38

Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes following evacuation order

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Israel's army warns Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs for a third day following evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Israel's Adraee urges Nabatieh El Tahta residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:26

Israeli army claims targeting over 140 rocket launchers and killing 200 Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More