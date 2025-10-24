From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler

News Bulletin Reports
24-10-2025 | 12:50
High views
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
2min
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler

Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

A two-year-old boy survived a horrific car accident that left him critically injured, with his neck internally disconnected from his spine. 

While doctors initially considered his survival impossible, a determined Lebanese neurosurgeon took on the challenge and gave the child a chance at life.

The accident left the boy, identified as Oliver, and his family severely wounded. Both parents and his twin sibling suffered injuries and fractures, while Oliver lost consciousness and stopped breathing. 

Family members feared the worst until his aunt administered emergency resuscitation, after which he was airlifted to a hospital in Mexico City for specialized treatment.

Oliver's injuries were devastating: his head was internally detached from his spinal column, and initial medical assessments suggested he would not survive or regain mobility. Yet his family persisted in seeking solutions, eventually turning to Dr. Mohammad Baydoun, chief of neurosurgery at the University of Chicago.

Dr. Baydoun did not make promises but refused to give up. Through skill, determination, and innovative surgical intervention, he performed a procedure that offered Oliver a real chance to recover. The boy's survival stands as a testament to the persistence of his family and the expertise and humanity of Dr. Baydoun.

The story highlights not only a remarkable medical achievement but also the capacity of Lebanese professionals to excel globally in science, compassion, and resilience.

