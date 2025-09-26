News
Lebanon's President Aoun discusses Lebanese Army support in New York
Lebanon News
26-09-2025 | 11:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's President Aoun discusses Lebanese Army support in New York
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met in New York with U.S. Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper to review regional security and recent developments in South Lebanon.
During the meeting, Aoun reiterated Lebanon’s request for continued support for the Lebanese Army, emphasizing the need for the military to carry out its mission of extending state authority across the country’s territory.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
President
Joseph Aoun
Army
Support
New York
Next
Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon
$60M a month to Hezbollah? US claim raises alarms in Lebanon
Previous
