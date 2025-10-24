Israeli army claims it killed 'Hezbollah logistics chief' in South Lebanon strike

The Israeli army claimed that it killed the head of logistics for Hezbollah’s southern front in a strike earlier on Friday in the Nabatieh area of South Lebanon.



According to army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, Abbas Hassan Karaki had recently overseen Hezbollah’s efforts to rebuild its combat capabilities and restore damaged infrastructure south of the Litani River—areas that were heavily hit during recent fighting, particularly in “Operation Northern Arrows.”



The statement said Karaki was also responsible for managing Hezbollah’s weapons transport and storage operations in South Lebanon and had held several positions within the group over the years.