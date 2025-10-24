Two killed, two injured in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon

Lebanon News
24-10-2025 | 06:25
High views
Two killed, two injured in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon
Two killed, two injured in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Toul, South Lebanon

Lebanon's Health Ministry  reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in the town of Toul, in the Nabatieh district, killing two people and injuring two others.

