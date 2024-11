Israel alleges that a series of raids hit '20 Hezbollah targets in 120 seconds'

The Israel military claimed to launch 'a rapid series of airstrikes on 20 Hezbollah targets in Beirut, striking within just 120 seconds using eight fighter jets.'



Israel's army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claimed that "among the targeted sites were seven facilities linked to the management and storage of funds associated with Hezbollah, including key offices and financial branches of the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Foundation, which the group allegedly uses for laundering and collecting funds for its military activities."



These airstrikes are part of a broader campaign targeting 'Hezbollah's economic infrastructure, aimed at crippling the group's ability to fund and sustain its military operations.' This follows earlier strikes on 'Hezbollah's economic network,' which forms a vital component of the group's military capabilities.



In recent developments, Israel's defense minister signed off on sanctions against 24 individuals linked to the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Foundation for their involvement in 'financing terrorism.'



"The sanctions serve as a warning, indicating that those storing their funds with the charity risk facing international financial penalties."



Additionally, Israeli army jets targeted '13 other Hezbollah sites in the southern suburbs of Beirut, including an air unit base, intelligence offices, command centers, weapon storage facilities, artillery depots, and military buildings.'



"The strikes highlight the ongoing use of Lebanon's dire economic and humanitarian situation by Hezbollah, which exploits the country's crisis to expand its military presence and create an economic network that supports its military agenda," Adraee claimed.

🔸استكمل جيش الدفاع شن سلسلة غارات طالت 20 هدف إرهابيا خلال عملية سريعة استمرّت 120 ثانية ومن خلال ثماني طائرات حربية. ومن بين الأهداف المستهدفة… pic.twitter.com/ZGrRSx08Nt — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 26, 2024