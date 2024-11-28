Italian plane arrives at Beirut Airport with medical and humanitarian supplies, Lebanese Army announces

2024-11-28 | 03:57
Italian plane arrives at Beirut Airport with medical and humanitarian supplies, Lebanese Army announces
Italian plane arrives at Beirut Airport with medical and humanitarian supplies, Lebanese Army announces

The Lebanese Army Command announced in a statement that on Thursday, an Italian plane arrived at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport carrying medical and humanitarian supplies as a gift from the Italian authorities and the Technical Military Committee for Lebanon. 

The aid was received in the presence of the Italian Military Attaché in Lebanon, Colonel Luigi Dore, army officers, and representatives of the committee.

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian meets Lebanese MPs to discuss ceasefire developments and presidential election
Israeli Air Force drone strikes car in South Lebanon's Markaba to push it away from restricted area, Israeli Army Radio reports
