Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks

2024-12-06 | 06:37
Lebanon&#39;s General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks
Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks

Lebanon’s General Security Directorate announced the closure of land border crossings, particularly in the northern region, following repeated Israeli attacks targeting these areas.

In a statement, the directorate emphasized that all affected crossings will remain closed until further notice. However, the Masnaa border crossing will remain operational.

Lebanon

General Security

Border Crossings

Closure

Israel

Attacks

Masnaa

Speaker Berri discusses political and field developments discussed in meeting with Turkey’s new ambassador
Lebanon’s Defense Minister meets Italian counterpart: Ongoing Israeli hostilities a clear violation of ceasefire arrangements
