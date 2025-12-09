News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Masar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tensions flare across Lebanon: Multiple Lebanese regions mark Assad's fall anniversary
News Bulletin Reports
09-12-2025 | 12:49
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Tensions flare across Lebanon: Multiple Lebanese regions mark Assad's fall anniversary
Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanese residents experienced moments of intense anxiety Monday night as street mobilizations threatened to pit one community against another, raising fears that the "giant of strife" might be awakening.
The unrest began when groups of Syrians, joined by Lebanese supporters of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, marked the first anniversary of Bashar al-Assad's fall. Some gatherings were held in areas known for their sectarian sensitivity, prompting Hezbollah supporters in Beirut's southern suburbs to mobilize in response.
According to security information obtained by LBCI, the pro-Sharaa demonstrations were spread across several regions.
In Beirut's Tariq El Jdideh, the largest crowd was recorded, with about 1,000 people, including Syrians, Lebanese, and Palestinians. Tripoli's Sahet Al Nour saw another significant gathering of roughly 500 people, including 50 cars and 50 motorcycles. Additional turnouts were reported in Raoucheh (400 people), Corniche al-Mazraa (200), Qalamoun (320), Bar Elias (300), and Baalbek (100), where crowds were comparatively smaller than in Beirut and Tripoli.
The most serious tension erupted in the Qasqas area near the southern suburbs, where gunfire was reported before the Lebanese Army intervened to contain the situation. A similar incident occurred in Haret Saida, where supporters of Ahmed al-Assir and Sharaa approached the municipality area and clashed with young men aligned with Hezbollah and Amal.
In addition to the confrontations in Qasqas and Haret Saida, Army Intelligence documented gunfire during gatherings in Ketermaya in Iqlim al-Kharrub, Btormaz in Danniyeh, and Mqaybleh in Akkar.
The arrest tally reached 14 people: 11 Syrians in the north, two individuals detained in Khalde, and one Lebanese man in Baalbek. Thirteen of the Syrians were handed over to General Security for deportation procedures, as they lacked legal residency papers.
While Lebanon narrowly avoided escalation this time, the incident underscores a growing concern: foreign actors, especially Israel, and certain domestic parties may benefit from or even seek to push the country toward internal strife.
For those listening on either side of the divide, the message is clear: Lebanon cannot afford a repeat of past tragedies, whose cost was borne by all.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Tensions
Lebanon
Regions
Syria
Bashar al-Assad
Anniversary
Next
A surge in returns, a crisis unresolved: The uncertain path home for Syrians
Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-11-18
Syria opens first trial over coastal violence after Assad's fall
Middle East News
2025-11-18
Syria opens first trial over coastal violence after Assad's fall
0
Middle East News
2025-10-29
Syria attracted $28 billion in investment since Assad's fall: President
Middle East News
2025-10-29
Syria attracted $28 billion in investment since Assad's fall: President
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
Intense Israeli strikes target Lebanon's eastern and western Bekaa regions
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
Intense Israeli strikes target Lebanon's eastern and western Bekaa regions
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-11-28
Lebanon's fuel update: Gasoline and gas remain steady, diesel prices fall
Lebanon Economy
2025-11-28
Lebanon's fuel update: Gasoline and gas remain steady, diesel prices fall
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border activity: US Ambassador tours Israel-Lebanon border and Gaza frontlines
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Border activity: US Ambassador tours Israel-Lebanon border and Gaza frontlines
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A surge in returns, a crisis unresolved: The uncertain path home for Syrians
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A surge in returns, a crisis unresolved: The uncertain path home for Syrians
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-08
Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-08
Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-25
Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-25
Fadel Chaker’s first military court session postponed after minutes of testimony—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05
Hamas official says no Gaza truce second phase while Israel 'continues violations'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05
Hamas official says no Gaza truce second phase while Israel 'continues violations'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-07
Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-07
Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
03:13
Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:13
Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:05
President Aoun arrives in Oman for two-day official visit
Lebanon News
08:05
President Aoun arrives in Oman for two-day official visit
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tensions flare across Lebanon: Multiple Lebanese regions mark Assad's fall anniversary
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tensions flare across Lebanon: Multiple Lebanese regions mark Assad's fall anniversary
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures
5
Lebanon News
04:54
PM Salam launches Rafic Hariri Park project, calling it a step toward restoring Beirut’s environmental balance
Lebanon News
04:54
PM Salam launches Rafic Hariri Park project, calling it a step toward restoring Beirut’s environmental balance
6
Lebanon News
09:48
LBCI sources: Le Drian meets Jumblatt, addresses France's efforts to rebuild Lebanese-Syrian relations
Lebanon News
09:48
LBCI sources: Le Drian meets Jumblatt, addresses France's efforts to rebuild Lebanese-Syrian relations
7
Lebanon News
05:34
Railway Authority releases video highlighting efforts to revive Lebanon’s rail network
Lebanon News
05:34
Railway Authority releases video highlighting efforts to revive Lebanon’s rail network
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A surge in returns, a crisis unresolved: The uncertain path home for Syrians
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
A surge in returns, a crisis unresolved: The uncertain path home for Syrians
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More