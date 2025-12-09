Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Lebanese residents experienced moments of intense anxiety Monday night as street mobilizations threatened to pit one community against another, raising fears that the "giant of strife" might be awakening.



The unrest began when groups of Syrians, joined by Lebanese supporters of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, marked the first anniversary of Bashar al-Assad's fall. Some gatherings were held in areas known for their sectarian sensitivity, prompting Hezbollah supporters in Beirut's southern suburbs to mobilize in response.



According to security information obtained by LBCI, the pro-Sharaa demonstrations were spread across several regions.



In Beirut's Tariq El Jdideh, the largest crowd was recorded, with about 1,000 people, including Syrians, Lebanese, and Palestinians. Tripoli's Sahet Al Nour saw another significant gathering of roughly 500 people, including 50 cars and 50 motorcycles. Additional turnouts were reported in Raoucheh (400 people), Corniche al-Mazraa (200), Qalamoun (320), Bar Elias (300), and Baalbek (100), where crowds were comparatively smaller than in Beirut and Tripoli.



The most serious tension erupted in the Qasqas area near the southern suburbs, where gunfire was reported before the Lebanese Army intervened to contain the situation. A similar incident occurred in Haret Saida, where supporters of Ahmed al-Assir and Sharaa approached the municipality area and clashed with young men aligned with Hezbollah and Amal.



In addition to the confrontations in Qasqas and Haret Saida, Army Intelligence documented gunfire during gatherings in Ketermaya in Iqlim al-Kharrub, Btormaz in Danniyeh, and Mqaybleh in Akkar.



The arrest tally reached 14 people: 11 Syrians in the north, two individuals detained in Khalde, and one Lebanese man in Baalbek. Thirteen of the Syrians were handed over to General Security for deportation procedures, as they lacked legal residency papers.



While Lebanon narrowly avoided escalation this time, the incident underscores a growing concern: foreign actors, especially Israel, and certain domestic parties may benefit from or even seek to push the country toward internal strife.



For those listening on either side of the divide, the message is clear: Lebanon cannot afford a repeat of past tragedies, whose cost was borne by all.