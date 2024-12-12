Former MP Ghassan Moukheiber revealed on LBCI multiple accounts regarding the forcibly disappeared persons, emphasizing that even one missing person requires the state to investigate their fate.



He cautioned against raising false hopes for families and urged anyone with information to share it with the International Committee of the Red Cross or the National Commission for the Missing and Forcibly Disappeared.



Moukheiber also criticized various groups for blocking the passage of laws to uncover the fate of detainees.



He further recounted the case of a Lebanese detainee who was buried at a crossing, not in Syria.