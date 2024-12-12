On LBCI, former MP Moukheiber urges investigation into Lebanon's forcibly disappeared

Lebanon News
2024-12-12 | 05:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
On LBCI, former MP Moukheiber urges investigation into Lebanon&#39;s forcibly disappeared
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
On LBCI, former MP Moukheiber urges investigation into Lebanon's forcibly disappeared

Former MP Ghassan Moukheiber revealed on LBCI multiple accounts regarding the forcibly disappeared persons, emphasizing that even one missing person requires the state to investigate their fate. 

He cautioned against raising false hopes for families and urged anyone with information to share it with the International Committee of the Red Cross or the National Commission for the Missing and Forcibly Disappeared.

Moukheiber also criticized various groups for blocking the passage of laws to uncover the fate of detainees. 

He further recounted the case of a Lebanese detainee who was buried at a crossing, not in Syria.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ghassan Moukheiber

Missing

Persons

Red Cross

LBCI Next
Sources tell LBCI: 1,422 Syrians enter Lebanon, 881 leave at Masnaa border crossing
Lebanese army begins phased deployment around Khiam amid Israeli withdrawal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-08

Red Cross and UNIFIL resume search for four missing persons in Wata Khiam, South Lebanon, after finding 17 killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-09

Lebanon's PM Mikati announces crisis cell to address missing persons issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Five killed confirmed as Red Cross, ICRC, and UNIFIL locate targeted home in Wata Khiam, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

France to send 30 tons of humanitarian aid to displaced persons in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Lebanon's MP Neemat Frem declares candidacy for Lebanese presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Sources tell LBCI: 1,422 Syrians enter Lebanon, 881 leave at Masnaa border crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Lebanese army begins phased deployment around Khiam amid Israeli withdrawal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Lebanese army begins phased deployment around Khiam amid Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Middle East News
14:51

Syrian rebel leader says will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Sources tell LBCI: 1,422 Syrians enter Lebanon, 881 leave at Masnaa border crossing

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:42

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
05:49

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
14:08

Israeli bulldozer expands road on Lebanese side of Mount Hermon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session

LBCI
Middle East News
14:51

Syrian rebel leader says will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
14:41

Syria's Baath party says suspends work indefinitely

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

PM Mikati hails Lebanese army's deployment in south as key step toward stability

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More