PM Mikati chairs meeting of technical committee for monitoring ceasefire at Grand Serail

Prime Minister Najib Mikati is currently presiding over a meeting at the Grand Serail that includes Army Commander General Joseph Aoun and the technical committee for monitoring the ceasefire in the south.



The meeting also includes the head of the committee, U.S. General Jasper Jeffers, along with members: French General Guillaume Ponchin, the commander of the South Litani Sector in the army, Brigadier General Edgar Lawandos, and the commander of the UNIFIL forces in the south, General Aroldo Lázaro.