Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges

Lebanon News
2025-01-04 | 07:35
High views
Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges
Lebanese Army Commander discusses military cooperation with French Chief of Defense Staff amid current challenges

Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun received French Chief of Defense Staff General Thierry Burkhard and an accompanying delegation at his office in Yarzeh.

The talks addressed the overall situation in Lebanon, strategies to enhance collaboration between the two countries' armies, and efforts to sustain support for the Lebanese Army during the ongoing crises.

