Egypt condemned Israel's latest strikes in Gaza on Saturday and urged all parties to respect a fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire ahead of the long-awaited reopening of the territory's Rafah border crossing.



In a statement from its foreign ministry, Egypt condemned Israel's "repeated violations" of the truce and demanded all parties "exercise the utmost restraint," after Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed 28 people on Saturday.



Israeli forces are due to allow the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza to reopen on Sunday on a trial basis and to allow only the "limited movement of people,” not aid shipments.



