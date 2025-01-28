Lebanese Army says one soldier and three civilians injured in Israeli attack

Lebanon News
28-01-2025 | 12:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Army says one soldier and three civilians injured in Israeli attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Army says one soldier and three civilians injured in Israeli attack

The Lebanese Army Command issued a statement on Tuesday, confirming that Israeli forces have continued their attacks on southern Lebanon's border areas. 

The incident occurred on the Yaroun-Maroun El Ras road, where the Israeli military fired at both Lebanese soldiers and civilians.

The attack resulted in one soldier and three civilians being injured as the Lebanese Army was escorting residents returning to their homes in southern border towns.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Army

South Lebanon

Israel

Attack

LBCI Next
Israeli army releases six Lebanese citizens detained in south Lebanon: State media reports
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Sectarian politics hinder Lebanon's progress
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-24

Lebanon's Defense Minister condemns Israeli attack on Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Lebanese army confirms soldier killed in Israeli attack on vehicle in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-13

Israeli army claims targeting several Hezbollah commanders responsible for attacks in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah vehicles in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:44

Israeli airstrikes on Nabatiyeh El Faouqa and Zawtar injure 24 people: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

Caretaker PM Mikati condemns Israeli airstrikes on Nabatieh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah vehicles in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Updated casualty toll from Israeli airstrike on Nabatieh: 14 Injured

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah vehicles in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:44

Israeli airstrikes on Nabatiyeh El Faouqa and Zawtar injure 24 people: Health Ministry

LBCI
World News
2024-12-16

Putin says Russia has initiative across entire Ukraine front

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Lebanon reports 2,968 people killed and 13,319 injured since start of war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Israeli airstrike hits Nabatieh in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Khalaf Al Habtoor halts investment plans in Lebanon, citing security and stability issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Lebanon nominates ambassador Mustapha Adib for International Court of Justice membership

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:33

Second Israeli airstrike targets Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

PM-designate Nawaf Salam denies government formation rumors, affirms commitment to reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

LBCI reporter Amal Shehadeh: Israel deploys Border Police units, crossing Lebanese territory amid manpower shortages

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Lebanon's president Joseph Aoun emphasizes anti-corruption efforts during meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Israel's army updates south Lebanon residents: All previously issued instructions remain in effect

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More