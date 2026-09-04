A Russian drone attack on Friday targeted the headquarters of Ukraine's ‌SBU security service in central Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.



"Unfortunately, a Russian drone struck the central building ⁠of the Security Service of Ukraine on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv, across from St. Sophia Cathedral," he said on X after speaking with acting head of ‌the ⁠service Oleksandr Poklad.



"The drone was aimed directly at the office of the head of the ⁠Security Service in that building."



Five people were injured in the ⁠attack, the Kyiv mayor added on the Telegram ⁠app. Heavy black smoke rose from the site.



Reuters