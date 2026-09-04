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Russia hits Ukraine's security service headquarters in Kyiv, Zelenskiy says
World News
04-09-2026 | 09:47
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Russia hits Ukraine's security service headquarters in Kyiv, Zelenskiy says
A Russian drone attack on Friday targeted the headquarters of Ukraine's SBU security service in central Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
"Unfortunately, a Russian drone struck the central building of the Security Service of Ukraine on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv, across from St. Sophia Cathedral," he said on X after speaking with acting head of the service Oleksandr Poklad.
"The drone was aimed directly at the office of the head of the Security Service in that building."
Five people were injured in the attack, the Kyiv mayor added on the Telegram app. Heavy black smoke rose from the site.
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