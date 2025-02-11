President Aoun during cabinet session: A country does not go bankrupt, but its management does

11-02-2025 | 06:55
President Aoun during cabinet session: A country does not go bankrupt, but its management does
2min
President Aoun during cabinet session: A country does not go bankrupt, but its management does

During the cabinet session, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said that a country itself does not go bankrupt; instead, its management does.  

“If Lebanon were truly bankrupt, it would need to rise again through reforms, which we, as ministers and as a government, will work tirelessly to implement. As a state, Lebanon is responsible for protecting its sectors and all its institutions,” Aoun stated.  

He emphasized that loyalty should be to the state alone, not to any other entity and that ministers exist to serve the people, not the other way around. He noted that the government is committed to reforming and developing ministries, particularly in light of the strong international support Lebanon has been promised. He stressed that this support can be secured only if the necessary reforms are enacted.  

“The key is not just forming a government but proving its credibility by taking action—starting with fighting corruption and making crucial administrative, judicial, and security appointments,” Aoun added.  

He highlighted urgent priorities, including the state budget, municipal elections, and the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701. He reiterated the need for Israel to withdraw by February 18 despite ongoing challenges. 

Aoun also underscored the importance of refraining from criticizing friendly nations and ensuring that Lebanon is not used as a platform for such attacks.

Acting Army Commander meets UNIFIL chief and French naval official
Judge Tarek Bitar questions more officials in Beirut Port explosion investigation
