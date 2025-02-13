Parliament Speaker Berri firmly rejects Israeli border presence, calls for US enforcement

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announced in a recent conversation that American officials informed him that Israeli forces are set to withdraw from the villages they still occupy in South Lebanon on February 18 but will remain stationed at five border points.



Berri stated, "I told them, on behalf of the President and the Prime Minister, that we absolutely reject this decision."



Berri went on to emphasize that he rejected any extension of the withdrawal deadline, asserting that it is the responsibility of the United States to enforce the complete withdrawal, or else it would be a significant setback for the Lebanese government.



He further clarified that "if the Israeli occupation persists, the responsibility will fall on the Lebanese state, with the army fulfilling its duties south of the Litani River."



As for the northern Litani, Berri noted that it is a matter for Lebanese discussions, particularly during a dialogue table addressing a defense strategy.



Berri reiterated Hezbollah's commitment to the cause, stating that if the occupation continues, Israel would be allowed free movement within Lebanon, which he rejected outright.



Additionally, Berri assured that the funeral of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah would proceed peacefully, with the army and security forces ensuring order and stability during the event.