Parliament Speaker Berri firmly rejects Israeli border presence, calls for US enforcement

Lebanon News
13-02-2025 | 12:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Parliament Speaker Berri firmly rejects Israeli border presence, calls for US enforcement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Parliament Speaker Berri firmly rejects Israeli border presence, calls for US enforcement

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announced in a recent conversation that American officials informed him that Israeli forces are set to withdraw from the villages they still occupy in South Lebanon on February 18 but will remain stationed at five border points. 

Berri stated, "I told them, on behalf of the President and the Prime Minister, that we absolutely reject this decision."

Berri went on to emphasize that he rejected any extension of the withdrawal deadline, asserting that it is the responsibility of the United States to enforce the complete withdrawal, or else it would be a significant setback for the Lebanese government.

He further clarified that "if the Israeli occupation persists, the responsibility will fall on the Lebanese state, with the army fulfilling its duties south of the Litani River." 

As for the northern Litani, Berri noted that it is a matter for Lebanese discussions, particularly during a dialogue table addressing a defense strategy.

Berri reiterated Hezbollah's commitment to the cause, stating that if the occupation continues, Israel would be allowed free movement within Lebanon, which he rejected outright.

Additionally, Berri assured that the funeral of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah would proceed peacefully, with the army and security forces ensuring order and stability during the event.

Lebanon News

Parliament

Speaker

Nabih Berri

Israeli

Border

Presence

US

Enforcement

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

Speaker Berri calls on international community to pressure Israel for immediate withdrawal from Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-15

PM-designate Nawaf Salam to meet Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-09

Parliament Speaker Berri announces Joseph Aoun as Lebanon’s president (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

Speaker Berri meets US General Jasper Jeffers to discuss Israeli withdrawal and ceasefire violations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:20

Lebanon's new Economy Minister Amer Al-Bassat takes office in handover ceremony

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Withdrawal date remains uncertain: Israeli army prepares five sites in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

International pressure mounts: South Lebanon's fate tied to US Middle East strategy and Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Protest erupts at Beirut Airport road after Iranian Mahan Air flight prevented from landing (Video)

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-06

President Aoun, PM-designate Nawaf Salam, Speaker Berri put final touches on government formation in Baabda

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-12

Israeli army establishes five military sites in Lebanon: Israel's Kan 11 channel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:14

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber discusses reform agenda with US Ambassador

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:34

Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:48

Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Protest erupts at Beirut Airport road after Iranian Mahan Air flight prevented from landing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanese passengers stranded in Tehran; Israel claims IRGC arms Hezbollah via Beirut Airport (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:37

Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:32

Newly appointed Lebanese FM begins Paris visit with high-level diplomatic meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Lebanon’s President discusses expatriate affairs in Liberia and Mali with Ambassador

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More