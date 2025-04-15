News
Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan continues high-level meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
15-04-2025 | 08:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan continues high-level meetings in Beirut
Saudi envoy Prince Yazid bin Farhan continued his diplomatic mission in Beirut on Tuesday, following a series of meetings that began the previous day.
On Monday, the envoy held talks with President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. Prince Yazid also met with Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea.
According to LBCI's sources, he held talks on Tuesday with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri as part of ongoing efforts to support Lebanon's political stability and foster dialogue among its key leaders.
Lebanon News
Saudi Arabia
Envoy
Prince Yazid bin Farhan
Meetings
Beirut
