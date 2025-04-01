News
Israeli minister says 2024 'record' year for West Bank demolitions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-04-2025 | 08:03
Israeli minister says 2024 'record' year for West Bank demolitions
Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Tuesday that 2024 was a "record" year for demolitions of Palestinian construction in the occupied West Bank that Israel deems illegal.
"In the past year, the record for demolishing illegal Arab construction in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) has been broken," he said. "In order to win this battle, we must use additional strategic tools," he added in reference to building new Israeli settlements.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Minister
Record
Year
West Bank
Demolitions
Next
Israeli ministers say will not allow Palestinian Authority control of West Bank
Health ministry in Gaza says 1,042 killed since Israel resumed strikes
Previous
