Israeli minister says 2024 'record' year for West Bank demolitions

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Tuesday that 2024 was a "record" year for demolitions of Palestinian construction in the occupied West Bank that Israel deems illegal.



"In the past year, the record for demolishing illegal Arab construction in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) has been broken," he said. "In order to win this battle, we must use additional strategic tools," he added in reference to building new Israeli settlements.





AFP