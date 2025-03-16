News
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on Aainata in South Lebanon kills two
16-03-2025 | 14:32
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on Aainata in South Lebanon kills two
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry said that an Israeli airstrike on the southern town of Aainata on Sunday evening resulted in two people killed.
Latest News
Recommended For You
Our visitors readings
Videos
Most read
Learn More