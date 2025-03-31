Three suspects detained in Lebanon over rocket launches, forensic tests underway: Sources to LBCI

Lebanon News
31-03-2025 | 03:47
High views
Three suspects detained in Lebanon over rocket launches, forensic tests underway: Sources to LBCI
2min
Three suspects detained in Lebanon over rocket launches, forensic tests underway: Sources to LBCI

Sources told LBCI that three suspects have been detained so far in connection with the rocket launches—two Lebanese nationals and one Syrian. 

Investigations are underway, including fingerprint and DNA testing, to verify their involvement.

According to the report, suspicion arose due to their geographic presence at the launch site, particularly the Syrian detainee, who was found at the location at 3 a.m. despite residing far from the area.

However, the report emphasized that no suspicions can be confirmed until investigations are complete and forensic tests determine a match with the fingerprints and DNA found on the launch platforms.
 
Authorities stress that no conclusions will be drawn until the forensic tests are complete.

In an official statement, the General Security confirmed the detention of multiple suspects and said investigations are underway to determine responsibility and take appropriate legal action.

The developments come after unidentified rockets were fired toward Israel on March 22 and 28, prompting heavy Israeli airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon, Bekaa, and Beirut’s southern suburbs.
 

