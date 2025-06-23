Interceptor debris sparks fire in south Lebanon area

Lebanon News
23-06-2025 | 03:56
Interceptor debris sparks fire in south Lebanon area
0min
Interceptor debris sparks fire in south Lebanon area

Debris from an interceptor missile triggered a fire in an area between Majdal Selm and Khirbet Selm in southern Lebanon, local reports said.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Interceptor

Missile

Debris

