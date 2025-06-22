Syria says Islamic State group behind church attack, at least 15 dead

Syria's interior ministry said a member of the Islamic State group was behind Sunday's attack on a church in Damascus, which civil defense reported had killed at least 15 people.



"A suicide attacker affiliated with IS terrorist group entered the Saint Elias church... opened fire then blew himself up with an explosive belt," the ministry said in a statement.



The Syrian civil defense said in a statement that the attack killed "more than 15 people and a number of wounded, according to a preliminary toll."





AFP