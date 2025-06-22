US orders departure of non-emergency personnel and families from Lebanon

Lebanon News
22-06-2025 | 11:21
US orders departure of non-emergency personnel and families from Lebanon
US orders departure of non-emergency personnel and families from Lebanon

The U.S. State Department issued an official order for the departure of non-emergency government personnel and their family members from Lebanon, citing heightened security concerns in the region.

The decision was communicated to American citizens currently residing in Lebanon via email, as the State Department warned of a "volatile security environment" in light of the ongoing regional developments.
 

