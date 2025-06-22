News
Blast rocks church in Syria's Damascus: Witnesses tell Reuters
Middle East News
22-06-2025 | 12:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blast rocks church in Syria's Damascus: Witnesses tell Reuters
A blast rocked the Mar Elias Church in the Dweila neighborhood of Syria's capital Damascus on Sunday, according to witnesses.
One told Reuters a suicide bomber detonated himself inside the church. A spokesperson for Damascus security forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
Middle East News
12:41
Syria state media reports casualties in suicide attack on Damascus church
Middle East News
12:41
Syria state media reports casualties in suicide attack on Damascus church
0
Middle East News
2025-05-27
Syria and Israel in direct talks focused on security: Sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
2025-05-27
Syria and Israel in direct talks focused on security: Sources tell Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-29
Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo near 'significant breakthrough,' security sources tell Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-29
Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo near 'significant breakthrough,' security sources tell Reuters
0
World News
2025-06-15
Trump vetoed Israeli plan to kill Iran's supreme leader, US officials tell Reuters
World News
2025-06-15
Trump vetoed Israeli plan to kill Iran's supreme leader, US officials tell Reuters
0
Middle East News
13:30
Syria says Islamic State group behind church attack, at least 15 dead
Middle East News
13:30
Syria says Islamic State group behind church attack, at least 15 dead
0
Middle East News
13:20
Blasts heard in northern Tehran: AFP
Middle East News
13:20
Blasts heard in northern Tehran: AFP
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
An expanding battlefield: US intervention in Iran-Israel conflict puts Israel on edge
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
An expanding battlefield: US intervention in Iran-Israel conflict puts Israel on edge
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Aftershock in the Middle East: Will Iran hit back at the US or hold fire?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Aftershock in the Middle East: Will Iran hit back at the US or hold fire?
0
Variety and Tech
2025-06-19
Jason Derulo is coming to town! 🎤 Tap to grab your tickets now – before they sell out!
Variety and Tech
2025-06-19
Jason Derulo is coming to town! 🎤 Tap to grab your tickets now – before they sell out!
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
Physical violence tops March hotline reports in Lebanon with 45 cases
Lebanon News
2025-04-14
Physical violence tops March hotline reports in Lebanon with 45 cases
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Army Intelligence receives suspect from Hamas over rocket fire from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Army Intelligence receives suspect from Hamas over rocket fire from Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-20
Qatar says Israel's attack on Gaza 'undermining any chance at peace'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-20
Qatar says Israel's attack on Gaza 'undermining any chance at peace'
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
1
Middle East News
12:15
Blast rocks church in Syria's Damascus: Witnesses tell Reuters
Middle East News
12:15
Blast rocks church in Syria's Damascus: Witnesses tell Reuters
2
Lebanon News
05:03
Lebanon's President says the country cannot afford the cost of war again
Lebanon News
05:03
Lebanon's President says the country cannot afford the cost of war again
3
Middle East News
08:08
Iran media reports 'massive' blast in Bushehr province, home to nuclear reactor
Middle East News
08:08
Iran media reports 'massive' blast in Bushehr province, home to nuclear reactor
4
Middle East News
21:15
Iranian media says nuclear sites 'attacked by enemy strikes'
Middle East News
21:15
Iranian media says nuclear sites 'attacked by enemy strikes'
5
World News
20:48
Trump says US forces bombed Iran nuclear sites; says 'Fordow is gone'
World News
20:48
Trump says US forces bombed Iran nuclear sites; says 'Fordow is gone'
6
Lebanon News
11:21
US orders departure of non-emergency personnel and families from Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:21
US orders departure of non-emergency personnel and families from Lebanon
7
Middle East News
13:30
Syria says Islamic State group behind church attack, at least 15 dead
Middle East News
13:30
Syria says Islamic State group behind church attack, at least 15 dead
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Aftershock in the Middle East: Will Iran hit back at the US or hold fire?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Aftershock in the Middle East: Will Iran hit back at the US or hold fire?
