News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live at 3
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah
Lebanon News
28-05-2025 | 06:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah
On Wednesday, an Israeli airstrike targeted the road near the town of Al-Abbassiyah, located to the east of Tyre in southern Lebanon.
Lebanon News
airstrike
targets
southern
Lebanese
Al-Abbassiyah
Next
Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula
Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33
Netanyahu says Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been 'eliminated'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:33
Netanyahu says Hamas Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been 'eliminated'
0
World News
08:42
Zelensky urges NATO to invite Ukraine to June summit
World News
08:42
Zelensky urges NATO to invite Ukraine to June summit
0
Lebanon News
08:36
Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:36
Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
08:17
UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:17
UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:36
Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:36
Health Minister receives UNHCR delegation informing him of decision to stop healthcare coverage for Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
08:17
UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:17
UAE President’s diplomatic advisor highlights major shift in political landscape of Syria and Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:21
Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula
Lebanon News
06:21
Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula
0
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-06
Over 50 countries have contacted White House to start trade talks, Trump adviser says
World News
2025-04-06
Over 50 countries have contacted White House to start trade talks, Trump adviser says
0
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike
0
World News
07:27
Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting only possible after Ukraine-Russia agreement: Kremlin
World News
07:27
Putin-Zelensky-Trump meeting only possible after Ukraine-Russia agreement: Kremlin
0
World News
08:42
Zelensky urges NATO to invite Ukraine to June summit
World News
08:42
Zelensky urges NATO to invite Ukraine to June summit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Morgan Ortagus set to return to Beirut: US pushes Lebanon on Hezbollah disarmament and UNIFIL future
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's struggle to disarm Palestinian camps: Obstacles surface before first phase
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon's struggle to disarm Palestinian camps: Obstacles surface before first phase
3
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
05:26
Israel claims it killed a Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon strike
4
Lebanon News
06:21
Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula
Lebanon News
06:21
Lebanon's FM: Hezbollah must disarm, Lebanese reject outdated power-sharing formula
5
Lebanon News
03:41
UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment
Lebanon News
03:41
UN meeting in Beirut discusses Response Plan and refugee return: International support and government commitment
6
Lebanon News
04:47
PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust
Lebanon News
04:47
PM Salam tells Lebanese in UAE: Our mission is to rebuild the state and restore trust
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Soaring war costs: Israel's mass reserve call-up deepens hostage crisis, sparks economic concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Soaring war costs: Israel's mass reserve call-up deepens hostage crisis, sparks economic concerns
8
Lebanon News
06:20
Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah
Lebanon News
06:20
Israeli airstrike targets road near southern Lebanese town of Al-Abbassiyah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More