Lebanon’s Justice Minister and IMF discuss reforms and FATF grey list removal

Lebanon News
04-06-2025 | 05:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s Justice Minister and IMF discuss reforms and FATF grey list removal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon’s Justice Minister and IMF discuss reforms and FATF grey list removal

Justice Minister Adel Nassar met with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headed by Ernesto Rigo, the fund’s mission chief to Lebanon.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed key achievements at the Justice Ministry since Nassar assumed office, particularly major reform steps taken so far. These include the draft law on judicial independence and recent judicial appointments.

They also discussed recommendations issued by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the necessary measures Lebanon must take to be removed from the organization’s grey list.

Lebanon News

IMF

Justice Minister

Lebanon

Reform

LBCI Next
Samir Geagea urges government to begin disarming Palestinian factions
Putin invites Lebanese President to first Russian-Arab Summit in Moscow
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-27

Saudi Ambassador meets Lebanese Finance Minister to discuss economic reforms and investment ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

Lebanon’s Finance Minister prepares for IMF visit, says reforms key to restoring international confidence

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-10

MP Neemat Frem and Saudi Ambassador discuss reviving tourism and trade to boost Lebanon’s economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-14

Finance Minister Jaber says unified vision and key appointments to drive upcoming reforms in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

MP Mohammad Raad says Hezbollah opens to cooperation after meeting with PM Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:11

Saudi Ambassador visits Gibran Museum, praises vision of a 'new Lebanon'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Zouk Mikael Mayor Elias Beaino elected head of Keserwan-Ftouh Municipal Union

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-28

Mount Lebanon municipal elections: Preparations finalized with extensive security and technical measures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-15

Trump ends Syria sanctions: What it could mean for Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-16

Trump urges Iran to move quickly on nuclear deal or 'something bad will happen'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-05

Yemen's Houthis announce campaign targeting Israeli airports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:06

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

IMF challenges Lebanese bank law over unequal payouts and public sector favoritism

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem meets Iranian FM in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Lebanese army says raid kills 'dangerous fugitive' in Brital shootout

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Uncertainty looms over fate of Lebanon’s central bank vice governors

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Putin invites Lebanese President to first Russian-Arab Summit in Moscow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Arida border reopens, offering Syrian families a way home after months of closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Hezbollah MP says meeting with President Aoun focused on sovereignty, occupation, and common ground

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More