Lebanon’s Justice Minister and IMF discuss reforms and FATF grey list removal

Justice Minister Adel Nassar met with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headed by Ernesto Rigo, the fund’s mission chief to Lebanon.



During the meeting, the two sides reviewed key achievements at the Justice Ministry since Nassar assumed office, particularly major reform steps taken so far. These include the draft law on judicial independence and recent judicial appointments.



They also discussed recommendations issued by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the necessary measures Lebanon must take to be removed from the organization’s grey list.