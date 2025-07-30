Justice Minister Adel Nassar receives judicial appointments, highlights independence and rule of law

Minister of Justice Judge Adel Nassar announced that he has received the judicial appointments prepared by the Supreme Judicial Council and will study and review them with seriousness and responsibility.



In a statement, he said, "I renew my full confidence that the council completed these appointments independently and according to objective criteria, away from any sectarian quotas or non-judicial considerations. I salute the council members for their continuous efforts and perseverance in completing this task, even during official holidays."



He considered this step a key milestone in strengthening judicial independence and activating judicial work, reinforcing the rule of law and citizens’ trust in judicial institutions.