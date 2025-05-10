MP Neemat Frem and Saudi Ambassador discuss reviving tourism and trade to boost Lebanon’s economy

Lebanon Economy
10-05-2025 | 05:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Neemat Frem and Saudi Ambassador discuss reviving tourism and trade to boost Lebanon’s economy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Neemat Frem and Saudi Ambassador discuss reviving tourism and trade to boost Lebanon’s economy

MP Neemat Frem met with Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari to discuss ways to strengthen economic ties between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, particularly efforts to revive Saudi tourism to Lebanon.

Frem noted that attracting around 300,000 Saudi tourists over the summer could generate more than $5 billion for Lebanon’s economy when the country urgently needs financial inflows.

The meeting also addressed the issue of Lebanese exports to the Kingdom, and Frem expressed hope that the coming period would bring encouraging news on that front.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

MP Neemat Frem

Saudi Ambassador

Tourism

Trade

Lebanon

Economy

Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-24

Tourism Minister and Lebanese-Kuwaiti Business Council discuss ways to strengthen tourism and cultural cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-25

MP Neemat Frem from Maarab: Municipal elections in alliance with LF, Kataeb, and Mansour El Bon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-05

Lebanon's Army Commander meets Saudi Ambassador to discuss regional and local developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-30

MP Farid Boustany says restoring trust in banks is key to reviving the economy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-09

Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-06

Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-05

UAE says 'yes' to Lebanon again — can Beirut turn the page?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-02

Lebanon eyes recovery driven by reforms with $934M in preliminary funding

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-31

Family dispute turns deadly in Hermel, investigation launched

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
World News
08:56

Pakistan reopens airspace after ceasefire with India

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:18

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:18

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Trump 'blindsides' Netanyahu with Saudi nuclear green light: Is Israel losing its influence over US Mideast policy?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Path to Lebanon’s banking reform law remains slow and challenging — The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

Saudi Arabia releases Lebanese detainee Mahdi Qanso amid ongoing talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh

LBCI
Sports News
10:19

First Saudi sports team in years visits Lebanon, welcomed by PM Salam

LBCI
World News
08:08

Trump: I am pleased to announce that India, Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More