MP Neemat Frem and Saudi Ambassador discuss reviving tourism and trade to boost Lebanon's economy
Lebanon Economy
10-05-2025 | 05:49
MP Neemat Frem and Saudi Ambassador discuss reviving tourism and trade to boost Lebanon’s economy
MP Neemat Frem met with Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari to discuss ways to strengthen economic ties between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, particularly efforts to revive Saudi tourism to Lebanon.
Frem noted that attracting around 300,000 Saudi tourists over the summer could generate more than $5 billion for Lebanon’s economy when the country urgently needs financial inflows.
The meeting also addressed the issue of Lebanese exports to the Kingdom, and Frem expressed hope that the coming period would bring encouraging news on that front.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
MP Neemat Frem
Saudi Ambassador
Tourism
Trade
Lebanon
Economy
