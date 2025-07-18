Israeli violations escalate in South Lebanon with incursion into Meiss El Jabal

Israeli violations escalate in South Lebanon with incursion into Meiss El Jabal
Israeli violations escalate in South Lebanon with incursion into Meiss El Jabal

Israeli violations in southern Lebanon continued on Friday, as an Israeli force advanced at dawn into residential neighborhoods of Meiss El Jabal, reaching the western district near the local water reservoir.

The troops detonated two large excavators belonging to the Council for South Lebanon that were working to remove rubble from the destroyed western neighborhoods.

Israeli soldiers also patrolled the town’s streets on ATVs.

Lebanon News

Israel

Violations

South Lebanon

