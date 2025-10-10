After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?

News Bulletin Reports
10-10-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

In the drawers of Lebanon’s Justice Palaces lie dozens of assassination and attempted assassination files, long covered in dust from years of neglect.

These cases were referred to the Judicial Council over the decades through government decrees issued immediately after each crime, and special investigative judges were appointed. Yet no verdicts were ever reached — due to political interference, negligence, or a lack of sufficient evidence.

The surprise came with the appointment of 11 new investigative judges to handle 11 such cases, including some of Lebanon’s most high-profile assassinations — among them the 1978 killing of Tony Frangieh and his family, the attempted assassination of former President Camille Chamoun in the early 1980s, and the assassinations of Gebran Tueni in 2005 and Pierre Gemayel in 2006. 

The question now is what lies behind these appointments, which are made by the justice minister upon the recommendation of the Higher Judicial Council.

Many of these posts have been vacant for years due to retirements, deaths, or resignations. With the appointments at the Judicial Council now complete, the Higher Judicial Council proposed filling these vacancies to revive dormant cases under its jurisdiction — and the justice minister approved.

According to information obtained, Chief Justice Suhail Abboud will meet next Monday with the appointed judges to discuss why progress had stalled, explore ways to reactivate the cases, and outline the necessary steps to resume work. 

Judicial sources say the situation can no longer remain frozen: either an investigative judge revives a case if new leads exist, or concludes that the trail has gone cold and the file should be closed for lack of evidence. In that case, a standing order is issued to security agencies to report any future developments.

It’s worth noting that under former Justice Minister Henri Khoury, there had been earlier attempts to fill these vacancies, but the turmoil surrounding the Beirut Port explosion case, judges’ strikes, and the country’s overall political climate prevented progress.

Today, circumstances in Lebanon — and in Syria, which some political factions accuse of involvement in several assassinations — have changed. 

The judiciary, therefore, is expected to fulfill its responsibilities. Reorganizing these files could first allow the use of evidence from the Special Tribunal for Lebanon for cross-referencing with other assassinations, and second, benefit from any information that may emerge from Syria amid the ongoing cooperation between the two countries. 

Justice Minister Adel Nassar had also previously asked his Syrian counterpart to hand over Bachir Gemayel’s assassin, Habib Shartouni, along with other fugitives wanted in Lebanon.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Politics

Assassinations

Higher Judicial Council

Syria

Special Tribunal for Lebanon

LBCI Next
Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing
Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27

A year after the assassination of Hezbollah's Nasrallah, Lebanon still reels from the shockwave

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-06

In Lebanon’s South, a year after war: Memories endure amid the silence of ruins

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-09

Lebanon moves forward with long-delayed highway expansion, set to ease traffic after years — the details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09

Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09

Lebanon under pressure: IMF sets reform conditions before aid

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:30

France's Macron: Paris conference on Gaza aims to complement US initiative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Riad Salameh expected to post reduced bail and leave hospital

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Syrian FM hails visit to Lebanon as ‘historic,’ vows stronger security cooperation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:16

Fuel prices in Lebanon drop

LBCI
World News
05:10

Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Lebanon begins issuing biometric driver's licenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

Syria suspends work of Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More