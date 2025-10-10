News
Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy
News Bulletin Reports
10-10-2025 | 13:12
Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy
Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Beirut Souks have reopened their doors after nearly five years of consecutive crises, silence, and darkness.
Around 150 shops and businesses, including cafes, restaurants, and both international and local brands, have returned to downtown Beirut.
In recent months, signs of revival have appeared gradually, with major global brands choosing once again to invest in Lebanon despite all the country has endured.
This area is more than just a commercial project. Every time Beirut’s downtown flourishes — architecturally, culturally, and economically — so does Lebanon.
The reopening of several stores in this vital district has given a major boost to the capital’s economy, creating new jobs and encouraging investment.
The scene is reminiscent of Beirut before the collapse — a city once alive with cafes, music, visitors, expatriates, and the vibrant noise that matched its heartbeat.
This revival marks the beginning of restoring life to all of Beirut.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Beirut
Economy
Beirut Souks
Crisis
Businesses
