Syrian FM hails visit to Lebanon as ‘historic,’ vows stronger security cooperation

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani described his visit to Lebanon as “historic,” announcing new steps to boost security and intelligence cooperation between the two countries.



Speaking from the Grand Serail, the minister said discussions focused on expediting the cases of Syrian detainees held at Roumieh Prison. “There will be tangible results soon,” he stated, adding that both sides also discussed the need to better control their shared border.



“We’ve opened a new chapter based on cooperation,” al-Shaibani continued. “There are major opportunities for economic and investment partnerships, and we stressed the importance of forming joint trade committees between the two countries. We also hope to see reciprocal visits to Syria in the near future.”