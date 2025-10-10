News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing
News Bulletin Reports
10-10-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The U.S. and Israel's stances have aligned with the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, approving the release of 250 Palestinian security prisoners serving life sentences, clearing the way for the first phase of a ceasefire plan in Gaza.
The move aligns closely with U.S. policy, reflecting strong American support for the initiative.
In an unusual display of involvement, President Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, attended the cabinet session, where their presence played a decisive role in shaping the government's decision.
The envoys not only observed the proceedings but also publicly commended Netanyahu for his achievements during the two years of war on multiple fronts.
Kushner and Witkoff also participated in a special evaluation session that included Defense Minister Israel Katz, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, the commander of U.S. Central Command, and senior Israeli security officials.
The meeting coincided with the beginning of the Israeli military withdrawal from designated areas in Gaza under the ceasefire plan. Discussions focused on the day after the war, with Netanyahu outlining his strategy in the sector and emphasizing his army's continued efforts to disarm Hamas.
As the 72-hour countdown to the completion of the first phase—the release of all prisoners and hostages—approaches Monday afternoon, attention now turns to President Trump's expected visit to Tel Aviv on Saturday evening.
He will spend the night at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem and, according to the schedule, address the Knesset before traveling to Egypt for the official signing of the Gaza ceasefire plan. Observers note that the effectiveness of the agreement will ultimately depend on strict adherence to its terms.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Trump
US
Visit
Israel
Prisoner
Release
Gaza
Ceasefire
Signing
Next
After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?
Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-10-09
Trump says will 'try' to go to Egypt for Gaza deal signing
Middle East News
2025-10-09
Trump says will 'try' to go to Egypt for Gaza deal signing
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-08
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-08
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06
Egypt's Sisi praises Trump Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-06
Egypt's Sisi praises Trump Gaza plan ahead of indirect Hamas-Israel talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Can Lebanon finally solve its waste crisis? A new bill aims to find out — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Lebanon under pressure: IMF sets reform conditions before aid
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Lebanon under pressure: IMF sets reform conditions before aid
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:30
France's Macron: Paris conference on Gaza aims to complement US initiative
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:30
France's Macron: Paris conference on Gaza aims to complement US initiative
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Perla Harb wins Miss Lebanon 2025 crown in star-studded ceremony
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Riad Salameh expected to post reduced bail and leave hospital
Lebanon News
2025-09-26
Riad Salameh expected to post reduced bail and leave hospital
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:34
General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:34
General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
After years of silence, Lebanon reopens high-profile assassination files: What’s behind the move?
3
Lebanon News
08:27
Syrian FM hails visit to Lebanon as ‘historic,’ vows stronger security cooperation
Lebanon News
08:27
Syrian FM hails visit to Lebanon as ‘historic,’ vows stronger security cooperation
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Beirut Souks reopen after five years of crisis — a boost for the capital’s economy
5
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon drop
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Fuel prices in Lebanon drop
6
World News
05:10
Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
World News
05:10
Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
7
Lebanon News
03:44
Lebanon begins issuing biometric driver's licenses
Lebanon News
03:44
Lebanon begins issuing biometric driver's licenses
8
Lebanon News
04:00
Syria suspends work of Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council
Lebanon News
04:00
Syria suspends work of Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More