Trump visit nears: Israel approves major prisoner release ahead of Gaza ceasefire signing

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The U.S. and Israel's stances have aligned with the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, approving the release of 250 Palestinian security prisoners serving life sentences, clearing the way for the first phase of a ceasefire plan in Gaza.



The move aligns closely with U.S. policy, reflecting strong American support for the initiative.



In an unusual display of involvement, President Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, attended the cabinet session, where their presence played a decisive role in shaping the government's decision.



The envoys not only observed the proceedings but also publicly commended Netanyahu for his achievements during the two years of war on multiple fronts.



Kushner and Witkoff also participated in a special evaluation session that included Defense Minister Israel Katz, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, the commander of U.S. Central Command, and senior Israeli security officials.



The meeting coincided with the beginning of the Israeli military withdrawal from designated areas in Gaza under the ceasefire plan. Discussions focused on the day after the war, with Netanyahu outlining his strategy in the sector and emphasizing his army's continued efforts to disarm Hamas.



As the 72-hour countdown to the completion of the first phase—the release of all prisoners and hostages—approaches Monday afternoon, attention now turns to President Trump's expected visit to Tel Aviv on Saturday evening.



He will spend the night at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem and, according to the schedule, address the Knesset before traveling to Egypt for the official signing of the Gaza ceasefire plan. Observers note that the effectiveness of the agreement will ultimately depend on strict adherence to its terms.