Fuel prices in Lebanon drop

Lebanon Economy
10-10-2025 | 03:16
High views
Fuel prices in Lebanon drop
0min
Fuel prices in Lebanon drop

On Friday, October 10, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 20,000, while that of diesel fell by LBP 15,000, and gas remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,448,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,488,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,360,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,115,000

